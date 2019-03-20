Vancouver teen injured after bike accident awarded for photography

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A Vancouver teen who turned to photography after a head injury is being awarded for his work.
Jordan Mundy is a sophomore at Hudson’s Bay High School in Vancouver. He used to enjoy playing sports, but had to stop after a bike accident left him with post-concussion syndrome.
He enrolled in the school’s art program and discovered a talent for photography. Now, he takes photos at school games.
On Tuesday, Mundy’s work was showcased at the Southwest Washington High School Art Show.
“Through photography, I can just look through a lens and capture the moment right there and save that moment for life,” Mundy said.
“I don’t know what I would do if the schools didn’t have this program,” Viktoria Vielle, Mundy’s mother, said. “To be in photography and to have this for him to be able to get into is a lifesaver for him. He’s a while different kid. Happy, mellow, enjoying life.”
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
The Southwest Washington High School Art Show is in its 46th year.
Hundreds of pieces of student art are on display.
