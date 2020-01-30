VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A Vancouver teen says she was waiting for the bus after school when an older woman tried to lure her into her car.
The school released a letter to parents in the area Wednesday, warning them about the possible attempted luring, putting many parents on edge.
Trinity Houlden says she stayed a little later after school at Jason Lee Middle School Monday to meet with a counselor. She says around 3:30 p.m. she headed to the bus stop to catch a city bus. That’s when she says a car pulled up that looked like her grandmother’s car.
“I got close to it and then I noticed that it wasn’t actually her, and then she rolled down her window and was I was like, ‘sorry, wrong car,’ and she was like, ‘oh no, your grandma came and sent me to pick you up,’ and I was like, ‘no, she would have called me,’” Houlden said.
Houlden said she argued with the woman for a little bit, then the bus pulled up and the woman drove off.
“I was scared," Houlden said. "I was terrified, cause you hear things like this happen, but you never think that it’s going to actually happen to you."
Houlden says she suffers from anxiety and the encounter had her so scared that she had to call one of her counselor’s on the way home.
“And my anxiety – I was shaking so bad, I didn’t know what to do. And she sat on the phone with me the whole ride home,” Houlden said.
And it’s not just Houlden who has been impacted. Her family says this incident has them all shaken.
“She’s not sleeping at night. I’m not sleeping at night,” Houlden’s grandma, Tina Hoydal, said.
On Wednesday, the school district sent a letter to parents notifying them of the incident. The letter said that there had been a similar incident on Jan. 14, though there were few details given about that incident.
“It’s totally scary and no parent should have to feel the way that we feel,” Hoydal said. “No child should have to feel the way that she feels.”
The letter described the woman as being in her 50s with gray or white hair. It said she was wearing a black hoodie, a wedding ring and dark framed glasses. It also said the woman drove an early 90s tan Toyota Camry with tinted windows. The letter adds that the Jan. 14 incident involved a white van. The letter was sent to parents of children at Jason Lee Middle School and Eisenhower Elementary School.
Houlden says if any other young people find themselves in a situation like hers, they should do whatever it takes to stay safe.
“If you have a phone or anything pull it out, record, get the license plate, do anything you can do,” Houlden said. ”And if you don’t have a phone, scream, run, do anything you can to protect yourself, because you never know what this person can do next.”
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office confirms it took the report about the attempted child luring, but did not have further details.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
