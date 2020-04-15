Vancouver therapist offers support through virtual therapy

VANCOUVER, OR (KPTV) – Therapists are turning to the virtual world as they say they’re seeing more people needing services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
FOX 12 on Wednesday spoke with Erica London, a licensed marriage and family therapist in Vancouver. She says she is seeing more clients than ever seeking services right now, saying they’re feeling anxious, frustrated, and just need someone to talk to during the pandemic.
London says she’s now seeing clients virtually through a secure portal where people can have the privacy for one-hour sessions with her. She also recently launched a specific website just for frontline workers to have a chance to access services if they need to talk, wherever they are.
London says she recognized a need for frontline workers who need an outlet right now. Here’s how virtual therapy sessions works:
- You get a link sent to you to access your appointment.
- That link takes you to a virtual waiting room before the therapist enters the portal for the session.
“You know, a lot of times that doesn’t mean having a virtual face-to-face, that could be connecting with an animal, that could be connecting with a song that brings good memories or looking through pictures that bring up good connections for you,” London said. “That is the number one thing is we can’t continue to keep isolating ourselves. Like, it’s going to be really bad on our mental health if we continue to do that.”
London says therapists understand they have to be flexible right now in how they meet with their clients, as some have competing priorities right now and can’t find a quiet place to just talk if they’re at home with family.
Read more about London’s virtual sessions on her website. You can learn more about virtual therapy for frontline workers here.
