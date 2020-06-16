VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver will host a series of community listening session on race in response to the death of George Floyd ongoing protests across the United States.
The first two sessions will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on June 17 and June 18. The sessions will be held online due to COVID-19 and will not be recorded, with the intention of creating a safe space, according to city officials.
Both listening panels will include Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle, City Manager Eric Holmes, Vancouver Police Chief James McElvain and Assistant Chief Jeff Mori.
The June 17 panel will also include Vancouver City Councilmembers Erik Paulsen and Ty Stober. The June 18 panel will also include Vancouver City Councilmembers Bart Hansen and Laurie Lebowsky.
Residents interested in speaking at one of these sessions can register online at www.beheardvancouver.org/racialjustice, though the number of speakers at each session will be limited to 30.
The city is also reaching out to community organizations to schedule additional listening sessions. Interested organizations can send an email request to cmo@cityofvancouver.us.
