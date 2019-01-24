VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - In the fight against opioid addiction, a Vancouver treatment center is having success with a new approach.
Lifeline Connections, a mental health and substance abuse treatment program housed inside the Vancouver Veterans Affairs Medical Center, is offering patients struggling with opioid addiction faster access to medication that can ease them into recovery.
"We want to say if you’re ready to change, come in," Jared Sanford, Lifeline's CEO said. "We’ll get you the medication. We’ll get you on this journey to recovery."
Lifeline recently started offering rapid access to the drugs suboxone and vivitrol, which are used in medication assisted treatment of opioid addiction, with the drugs accessible at the VA's pharmacy.
In the past, and in many other clinics, patients first had to go through detox, pass urine tests, and attend mandated group therapy before gaining access to the drugs.
The new protocol is designed to meet patients where they are in their recovery process, rather than waiting for them to get clean first.
"There’s been so much success due to that," Kaylee Collins said, Director of the Medication Assisted Treatment Program at Lifeline. "We’re seeing patients stabilize on the medication and really putting the recovery back in their hands."
After administering the medication, Lifeline offers a comprehensive treatment program, and group therapy.
Sanford said the rapid response window is the only service like it in Southwest Washington, and he hopes making medication assisted treatment more accessible will mean more people will take advantage when they're ready to make a change in their lives.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.