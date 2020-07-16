Vancouver woman asks for help after car stolen with dog in backseat

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver police say a man stole a woman’s car with her dog inside while the woman was trying to return a lost dog she had found.
Gail Krueger said she and her Australian Shepard were driving in a green Subaru Legacy wagon Wednesday afternoon on Murton Street when the incident occurred. She said she was out putting up posters of the lost dog that she had recently found when a man jumped into her car and drove off with her dog in the backseat.
Though Krueger says she is upset about her own dog, she ultimately found the owner of the lost dog she had found prior to the theft and made a visit.
"I kinda like, waved and I like, maybe she knows me,” Kathleen Crist, the owner of the lost dog, said. “Then she got out of the car and says I have your dog. I ran in the house and got my shoes on. I'm just so grateful.”
Krueger said it’s a bittersweet time for her, as she is still hoping that she will get a chance to see her own dog again.
"It's just ironic to me that I'm posting her lost dog up the hill while my dog is being stolen and she lives just down the hill,” Krueger said. “I'm very happy for her that she got her dog back. I hope I'm as lucky .... I hope I'm as lucky.”
