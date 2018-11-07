VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A Vancouver woman believes her home security video caught a person trying to poison animals, and while Clark County Animal Control is investigating, they also said it will be hard to prove.
The video was captured at Donna Larsen’s home off Falk Road in Vancouver just before 3 a.m. Monday.
Larsen left her garage door open a crack for her cats and the video shows raccoons slipping under the door and dragging a bag of cat food out into the street.
A car hits the bag, tearing it open and raccoons start to feast on it.
Moments later, a person in dark clothing walks over and sprinkles something onto the food.
Larsen believes it was poison because she said her video shows that after this happened, her cats wouldn’t go near the food in the street.
Unfortunately, the bag and food were cleaned up before investigators could take samples.
Larsen turned the video over to Clark County Animal Control, an agency which is already investigating several reports of cats and raccoons being either poisoned or killed.
As FOX 12 reported earlier this week, CCAC said several sick or dead cats that appeared to be poisoned were found in the Hough neighborhood northwest of downtown Vancouver, 15 raccoons were clearly killed and intentionally placed in Fir Crest Park near I-205 and Mill Plain Boulevard, and a live raccoon was found in an illegal leg trap in the Fishers Landing Area of outer southeast Vancouver.
The reports have come in over the last couple of months with the exception of the Fir Crest Park cases which date back to last summer.
Larsen’s home is within the general area, but CCAC has not gotten any reports of dead animals in her neighborhood.
At this point, they don’t know whether her video may be connected to the investigation.
If it turns out that someone was intentionally trying to harm animals again, Larsen wants them to know that is not the solution.
“I was really hoping that no raccoons ate it, that no cats ate it, and I was also really concerned because the kids had touched the bag,” Larsen told FOX 12. “I think that poison, from what I’ve heard, is a horrible way to die and it’s not how you get rid of pests or raccoons. It’s not what normal people do.”
