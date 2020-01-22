VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A Vancouver woman caught twice selling drugs in Oregon, including methamphetamine and heroin, has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says.
Darlene Michelle Sturdevant, 61, was charged with drug trafficking in October 2018 after law enforcement earlier that year said she was a passenger in a vehicle driving from Vancouver to Portland to distribute drugs, according to court documents.
Investigators searched the vehicle and found $155,949, a digital scale, and a notebook in Sturdevant’s purse, the attorney’s office says. The driver, Rene Elene Griffen Nunn, 60, also of Vancouver, had approximately 87 grams of heroin in her purse, investigators said.
Law enforcement later searched a home shared by Sturdevant, Nunn and others and found 367 grams of heroin and a kilogram of methamphetamine.
Sturdevant was charged with drug trafficking and released pending trial. Investigators learned Sturdevant was again selling drugs when she pleaded guilty in October 2018.
Drug enforcement officials searched Sturdevant’s new home in Portland in January 2019 and found approximately 558 grams of heroin, digital sales, a drug ledger, and $27,250, the attorney’s office says.
The judge during sentencing on Wednesday ordered Sturdevant to forfeit $183,199 seized by investigators. She was also sentenced to five years of supervised release.
Nunn pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin on Oct. 31 last year. She is due to be sentenced in early March.
