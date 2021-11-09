VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A Vancouver woman who was stabbed to death by her estranged husband Sunday was denied a permanent restraining order against him last year, according to court documents.

Monica Murrah, 45, was stabbed multiple times Sunday morning at her home in the 2400 block of F Street while her 8-year-old son was inside. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Police said they found her estranged husband, 45-year-old Michael Murrah, outside with a knife in his hand. According to police reports, Michael initially told investigators that he stabbed someone named "starbeast" to fulfill a prophecy, but he later said that he and his wife were going through a divorce and he killed her "in cold blood."

He's been charged with first-degree murder and is being held on the $2 million bond.

According to court documents, police responded to multiple domestic violence calls at Monica Murrah's address before she was murdered.

In July 2020, Monica was granted a temporary restraining order against Michael, but the permanent restraining order was denied a month later. Carin S. Schienberg, the Clark County court commissioner who denied the restraining order, cited a lack of evidence of domestic violence. Schienberg declined to comment.

"I am in fear for my life and in imminent danger of my husband," Monica wrote in the petition. "I've been pushed, shoved, thrown down, choked, hit in the breast and he's licked my face."

Monica said her husband's painkiller addiction and substance abuse issues made him "extremely unpredictable" and caused him to "rage" at her. She also said Michael closed their bank accounts when she tried to flee to California.

"I am controlled and bullied," she said.

A GoFundMe set up to help with funeral expenses has raised more than $13,000 as of Tuesday morning.