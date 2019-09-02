Vancouver woman missing in the Willamette known for her music and work with kids

INDEPENDENCE, OR (KPTV) – FOX 12 is learning more about 37-year-old Tracy Allen, who the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said disappeared in the Willamette River over the weekend, just south of Independence.
The search and recovery effort for her is still on hold due to dangerous conditions.
A colleague of Allen’s, Aarun Carter, spoke with FOX 12 Monday night. Carter is a violin teacher and said for the past several years, Allen has accompanied her students on the piano at their recitals.
“Always there for them, always smiling, always willing to work through anything they need to work through,” Carter said. “She’s just so friendly and nice. We really enjoyed having her work with us.”
But then over the weekend, she saw the shocking and sad news.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Allen was visiting from Vancouver, floating the Willamette River, when she and two friends ran into a large root ball snag. Her friends were able to get to shore, but Allen never resurfaced.
Officials said she knew how to swim and was wearing a life jacket, but that the water moves so fast in this particular spot and there are enough trees and roots under the water to become trapped there.
“You can’t really control nature and sometimes you take it for granted and forget about how dangerous it can actually be if you’re just hanging out floating with friends,” Carter said.
Now, those hazardous conditions are the reason the search for Allen is on hold.
The sheriff’s office says the water is simply too risky for divers and they now have to strategize how and when crews can resume looking.
Meanwhile, Carter said this is a big loss for the students and the community.
“I think we’ll really miss having her around. It’s going to take a little while to get used to the idea,” she said.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.