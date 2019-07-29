VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A Vancouver woman is sharing details after she says a bullet pierced her car door while she was driving on State Route 14.
The incident occurred Tuesday on SR 14 between Lieser Road and Evergreen Boulevard, a stretch of road Jessyca Sweeten says drives every day.
According to Sweeten, it was almost midnight and completely dark out when she heard a really loud noise coming from her left. She says the bullet barely missed her head and sprayed her face with glass.
“All of a sudden I just heard a really loud noise coming from my left,” Sweeten said. “It was so loud I thought the airbag had actually gone off.”
In those first few moments, Sweeten says she didn’t know what happened. She had glass from her driver’s side door in her face and eye, but managed to pull off to the side of the road. She went to the hospital and found out a few days later after forensic testing that the noise she heard was a bullet.
“Mrs. Sweeten is very lucky,” Trooper Will Finn with the Washington State Patrol said. “Speaking with detectives, a few more inches and we might be having a different conversation today.”
Investigators have canvassed the neighborhood where the shooting occurred, but so far, that hasn’t turned up much new information. They say they know the shot came from the north side of SR 14, which is a busy neighborhood.
Investigators are still trying to figure out who was firing toward the highway and why.
“It’s definitely scary to think it can happen,” Sweeten said. “I hope it was just a case of someone improperly shooting in their yard, just wrong place wrong time kind of thing.”
Amazingly, doctors say there is not permanent damage to Sweeten’s face. Sweeten says she is a little anxious about driving in the area again.
Troopers say as far they know, this was an isolation incident, but they’re asking anyone with information that could be helpful in the case to come forward.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
