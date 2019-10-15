VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A Vancouver woman and her son say they chased off a group of thieves Monday night as they rummaged through her car.
Brenda Loukes says the incident occurred around 3 a.m. when her son came in and asked her why she was messing with their sliding garage door. When he realized it wasn’t her, he grabbed a gun and ran outside through the garage.
Loukes says she heard her son yelling, followed him outside and saw three men running off into the distance. She says as she looked into her car, she noticed that everything from the glove compartment had been tossed around.
Police confirm the thieves made off with a car battery. Loukes says she also noticed that the remotes to control her garage and the gate to get into her neighborhood were gone. She says this incident has shown her that no matter where you live, you can’t take your safety for granted.
“It’s really concerning because you think you live in a safe place, especially a gated community,” Loukes said. “It’s very quiet. And yeah, it’s unrest. I don’t like it.”
Loukes shared photos of her neighbor’s fence she says the criminals had broken. She says the only way the thieves could have gotten into the neighborhood would have been to climb over the gate.
Loukes says she’ll be double-checking that everything is locked from now on. She says she will also have to change controls for her garage door and has alerted her neighbors that the gate will have to change as well.
