VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – For nearly 200 years, it survived floods, winds, ice, and snow, but now an iconic symbol in Vancouver is no more.
City arborists say Vancouver’s Old Apple Tree has died at the ripe old age of 194.
They say it started to deteriorate over the past week and could not recover.
It was planted from seed in 1826 at the historical Fort Vancouver and is credited with starting the apple industry in Washington state.
The Vancouver Urban Forestry Department says the tree lives on in numerous offspring planted on both public and private properties around the city.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
