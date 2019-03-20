PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Starbucks in northeast Portland has quite the mess to clean up after a vandal smashed two windows.
The vandalism happened at the Starbucks located at 525 Northeast Grand Avenue.
A supervisor told FOX 12 an employee was in the parking lot just before 4 a.m. when she heard several loud crashes. The employee went around the corner and found broken glass, along with pieces of concrete.
According to the supervisor, the employee said she saw someone get into a black Kia Soul and drive off.
Anyone with information about the vandalism should contact the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
