ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - A Washington County homeowner said he has been victimized by vandals, and he believes it’s because of his flags supporting President Donald Trump.
The Aloha homeowner did not want to go on camera with FOX 12 because the suspects haven’t been caught, but he shared surveillance video of the vandalism.
The man said it has happened repeatedly over the last two months. It began when he put up a Trump flag, which was then stolen. He ordered another Trump flag, and said it too was stolen.
He put up a third flag and it was taken, as well.
The thefts preceded damage to the man’s home. Suspects were caught on camera dumping trash on his front porch, and then two people were seen spray-painting graffiti on the home and a car.
The victim said he’s in disbelief at what’s happening, and he said even some of his neighbors have now been targeted.
Washington County deputies confirmed they are investigating, and anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.