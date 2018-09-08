ROSEBURG, OR (KPTV)- The Lake in the Woods Campground on the Umpqua National Forest is closing early for the season due to vandalism.
The campground was originally scheduled to be open until Nov. 1, the Forest Service said.
The Forest Service decided to close the campground due to damage to the fee tube which allows fees to be collected to keep the campground open.
However, four other nearby campgrounds, Wolf Creek, Coolwater, White Creek and Hemlock Lake will remain open.
“It baffles me as to why people destroy what is actually their own property when they are on public lands,” Steve Marchi, Staff Officer in charge of recreation for the Umpqua National Forest said.
The Forest Service said additional vandalism occurred to multiple recreation sites along Highway 138 and Little River Road and is being investigated.
Anyone with information about the damage is asked to contact the North Umpqua Ranger District at 541-496-3532.
