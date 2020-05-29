PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Hundreds gathered on Friday at Peninsula Park in Portland to attend a vigil, later taking to the streets in response to George Floyd's death. The effort Friday night was to show solidarity with Minneapolis protesters, according to organizers.
The crowd is now marching and taking to the streets to protest. People are chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “No justice, no peace.” @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/0bAhO3YQMH— Drew Reeves (@DrewReevesTV) May 30, 2020
Many attended the vigil with protest signs calling out white supremacy and police brutality. People also held up fists as a show of solidarity and shouted "black power" and "love not hate".
The crowd blocked traffic while marching down streets including Rosa Park Way and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Some people in the crowd participated in acts of vandalism. FOX 12 crews saw spray paint tags on a Wells Fargo Building along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Crews also saw broken windows at businesses along the street.
Many people while marching chanted "black lives matter" and "no justice, no peace".
We’re starting to see vandalism. This Wells Fargo on MLK has been hit. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/PvFGIWC4WE— Drew Reeves (@DrewReevesTV) May 30, 2020
Earlier in the day, the Portland's NCAPP held a "Eulogy for Black America" demonstration that drew a large crowd to the Terry Shrunk Plaza in downtown Portland.
