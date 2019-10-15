PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Surveillance video caught vandals on camera last week after hitting several northeast Portland businesses with graffiti, even marking a nearby school, according to police.
The video from Pip’s Original Doughnuts on Fremont, one of businesses hit by the vandals, shows two people marking the buildings last Thursday.
FOX 12 visited the area Tuesday and saw vandalism on at least three storefronts, along with Beaumont Middle School.
Pip’s Original Doughnuts posted pictures of the vandals to their Facebook page, hoping someone can help identify them.
Businesses in the area say this isn’t the first time they’ve had to deal with these kinds of issues.
“I have been broken into,” Deborah Field, Paper Jam owner, said. “I’ve had a problem neighbor that was hard to deal with. And had a little bit of graffiti…”.
Field lives and works in the area, and though Paper Jam, her store, wasn’t hit this time, she says it has been hit in the past.
“In general, it’s been a pretty safe neighborhood,” Field said. “But, things are changing in Portland. And with change comes sometimes things that are not so great.”
So, when Field saw her neighbors were dealing with vandalism again, she says she wasn’t surprised.
“Not really,” Field said. “Not really. See, you get kind of conditioned to all that stuff … it makes you start to feel like, ‘am I safe here?’”
In a Facebook post, Pip’s Original Doughnuts’ owner says they would just like the vandals to come clean up the mess they made.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
Ted Wheeler is running again, this type of thing is his legacy.
Yup! Portland is changing! Probably another of Mayor Wheeler's accomplishments while in office. On the other hand, should the vandals ever be identified, they will be cited to never appear again!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.