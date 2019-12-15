WOODLAND, WA (KPTV) – A couple of Christmas Grinches were caught on camera attacking an inflatable snowman at Woodland neighborhood then driving away. Now, police are asking for the public’s help to find those responsible in a string of vandalism across town.
Footage recorded from a Ring camera at a home in the 200 block of Raspberry Lane shows at least two people decided to attack the snowman decoration as they drove around the neighborhood Saturday night.
The suspects then slashed nearly every inflatable Christmas decoration they could find.
“Looks like Mr. Claus has got a little issue… looks like a very sharp knife came in and did a little number on him” Jim Flynn shared with FOX 12.
Jeremy Koonce, who owns the Ring camera that caught the vandals in the act, told FOX 12 “she starts yelling at me somebody’s stabbing our blow ups!”
More than half a dozen homes with inflatable decorations in their yards fell victim to the vandals.
“This is the one they hit first they came up and stabbed Frosty twice,” Koonce said.
The suspected Christmas cutters can be seen on doorbell footage going house to house around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
“Why would you, of all things you can do, go and cut up blow ups?” Koonce wondered.
Kris Kringle, Rudolph and Frosty were all targeted.
“He just wanted to have a good Christmas he did not deserve that,” said Koonce.
While the damage to their property sting, the residents said what hurts more is that someone is after their Christmas spirit.
“The boys and/or girls that may have been responsible, you’re welcome to come by and shake my hand and tell me you're sorry, I would appreciate that,” Flynn said.
Flynn is going to try and repair his Santa.
Anyone who may have any information, such as what kind of car is seen in the footage, is encouraged to contact Woodland police at 360-225-8981 and reference case #W19-897.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Really sorry this happened to you. Some persons are so jealous of others that they destroy your property.
