BANKS, OR (KPTV) – A local contractor for timber companies is offering a reward to track down FOX 12’s Most Wanted after someone vandalized equipment.
The owner of Luttrell’s Trucking and Excavation said earlier this week, crews working on a private site owned by Stimpson Lumber in Banks discovered one of their trackhoes was inoperable.
Several parts of it were missing and the windows were sprayed with graffiti.
Owner Danny Luttrell said the vandals caused between $1,000 to $2,000 worth of damage.
“We had something like this happen a few months ago on another private piece. You hear about it more and more, people just stealing your tools and stuff you worked hard for,” Luttrell said.
They’re offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
If you know anything about this case, contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
