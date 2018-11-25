VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - FOX 12’s Most Wanted is destroying Christmas decorations in Vancouver.
Clark County sheriff’s deputies said several houses were hit in the Orchards area neighborhood, and they think it might all be the work of the same vandals.
An inflatable Mickey is a favorite for Robin and her family come Christmas time.
But Friday night, someone took the wind right out of him with a big slash through the stomach.
“We just didn’t think this would happen,” said Robin, who didn’t want to use her last name. “I was kind of upset at first and then it went to kind of anger.”
A few blocks over, Jessica Gardner and her family were also left with a mess.
“I looked out my window to find all my reindeer were knocked over,” Gardner said.
Their Santa’s sleigh display was handmade by her father-in-law. It now has parts in pieces, and Rudolph got the worst of it. They found him smashed and left down the street.
“It’s heartbreaking because I want to show my kids goodness and somebody just tried to come and take that away,” Gardner said.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 12 they’ve received several reports of damage in the Orchards area; they think it’s the work of a group of teenagers.
The only clue neighbors have is surveillance video showing someone trying to take down some Christmas lights that same night at Robin’s next door neighbor’s house. She thinks from there they went after Mickey.
“We just want them accountable. We want someone to come forward and identify them and make them accountable for their actions,” Robin said.
Meanwhile, neighbors say the vandals can’t stop them.
“Just keep trying to be strong and have faith that it’s not going to happen again because we can’t let people stop us from celebrating our holiday,” Gardner said.
And they’re reminded that for every Grinch, there’s a Santa.
“Kind of brought tears to my eyes,” Robin said.
Sunday morning, an anonymous neighbor dropped off a new Mickey for Robin’s family – this one four feet taller than the last.
So that even among the destruction, the Christmas spirit can stand tall.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said they usually see decorations destroyed around Halloween, not so much Christmas time.
They think it was three teenagers in a white Subaru Sport.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.