VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Police are looking for whoever shattered windows at a Vancouver car wash early Saturday.
Gerald Clausen owns Clausen’s Car Wash off Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard and Park Crest Avenue in Vancouver.
“I took over in October of last year, took two months to renovate, and we got doors open December 1,” Clausen said.
He poured everything into the shop, but just a few months later, the coronavirus hit.
“We’re doing so much already to try and fight the coronavirus and still be open for our customers,” he said.
And now, vandals hit.
“Some time after midnight Saturday morning, somebody came through with a blunt object, a stick or bat, broke out five of the windows,” Clausen said. “They didn’t enter the wash or take anything. It was just a senseless act.”
He says it happened after midnight Saturday.
“I got here 7:30 Saturday morning, damage had already been done,” Clausen said.
And he was left to clean up the mess.
“I know people are scared or acting out, but this is just hurtful,” he said. “Especially for small businesses – it’s tough.”
Now, Clausen says they’re working with Vancouver police to try and track down whoever did this.
But in the meantime, he’s keeping his head up.
“In the meantime, we’re going to be here, keep washing cars... keep our smiles, keep positive, keep doing what we do,” Clausen said. “You can break the windows, but you can’t break our spirit.”
If you know anything about who might have damaged Clausen’s Car Wash, give Vancouver police a call.
