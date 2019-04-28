PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – New business owners in southeast Portland are dealing with the aftermath of vandalism only months after they opened in February.
Adilene Sanchez, the co-owner of Maya’s Event Center, says the vandalism happened early Friday.
Portland Police confirmed it received a report of vandalism at the business.
Surveillance footage shows two people throwing what appears to be a rock at its back door several times before Sanchez says it shattered the window.
“They started throwing it. They failed to break it a couple of times and they just kept picking it up and throwing it back at the window, throwing it back at the window until they finally were able to break it,” Sanchez said. “The whole window is shattered.”
Sanchez says this is a heavy blow for the family-owned business near Southeast 162nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street.
She says it’s a violation of all the hard work to get the business up and running this year.
“We're already stretched as far as being a new business, this is very expensive,” Sanchez said. “And it's just, you don't want to have to pay for really unnecessary costs like that.”
She says the event center hosts everything from weddings, birthday parties and fundraisers.
It’s a place Sanchez says she and her husband opened for community.
“We want to be able to engage with the community and do activities that are going to help the community grow,” Sanchez said.
The vandalism isn’t stopping the event center from continuing its mission to bring the community together, but Sanchez says she wants some accountability from whoever’s behind the vandalism.
“We're just looking for somebody to come forward and to be held responsible for what they've done,” she said. “We want to be able to engage with the community and do activities that are going to help the community grow so that things like this don't continue to happen.”
Sanchez says it’s unclear how long it could take to replace the window.
Right now, it’s taped until it can be permanently fixed, which Sanchez says will costs hundreds of dollars.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
