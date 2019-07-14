Vandals target community garden in Longview

LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) – Vandals hit a community garden in Longview, and the people who run it are trying to put up a new fence to prevent it from happening again.
Kimberly Griffith, who’s in charge of the Highlands Neighborhood Association community garden, recently came back from a vacation to see dozens of potted plants, donated from a nearby Walmart, knocked over.
She says the 2-year-old garden offers free produce and helps teach neighbors how to grow their own veggies.
“All these plants were toppled over,” Griffith said. “We have a 4-foot fence on one big section of the garden, and it seems that someone jumped over that and got in here and just knocked stuff down.”
While she and volunteers cleaned up the mess, she’s now trying to raise money for a new, and taller fence.
Griffith has reported the vandalism to police.
She thinks the vandal got in last weekend, perhaps late Friday or early Saturday.
