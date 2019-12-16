GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A vape shop in Gresham was damaged by a fire that started early Monday morning.
Just after 3:30 a.m., firefighters with Gresham Fire were called out to the report of smoke at a commercial building in the 2200 block of Northwest Birdsdale Avenue.
Once at the scene, firefighters found gray smoke coming from the front and side of the building and saw fire through a window.
Additional fire resources responded to the scene.
Officials said crews had to force open a roll-up door to gain entry. The fire was then quickly extinguished.
The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.
Officials said the vape shop had extensive damage to the front and products were destroyed. An auto shop that's connected received some smoke damage.
The CrossFit gym next to the auto shop was not damaged, according to officials.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.