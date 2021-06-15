Vaping device suspected of starting early morning fire at Lebanon home

LEBANON, OR (KPTV) – Fire officials say a woman is lucky to be alive thanks to a smoke detector that alerted her to a fire in her home that may have been caused by an electric vaping device early Tuesday morning.
According to the Lebanon Fire District, a woman was taking a shower and listening to music at her home when she heard beeps. She then noticed the smell of smoke and saw smoke coming from around the bathroom door. Since she didn’t know if there was a fire in the hallway outside her bathroom, the woman escaped her home through a bathroom window.
LFD said the woman went to the back of her home and saw the fire in her bedroom through a window. She then tried to put out the fire with a garden hose ahead of contacting members of her family who lived down the street. The woman’s uncle came to the home and entered through a bedroom window. He found heavy smoke and heat and saw fire near a wall. He then tried to use a fire extinguisher to fight the fire and threw a burning mattress outside through a window. At that point, the woman called 911.
Firefighters arrived at the scene at 1:38 a.m. and found smoke coming from the front door. Crews entered the home and began an offensive fire attack. In the bedroom where the fire ignited, firefighters saw the flames were out from the earlier use of a fire extinguisher. LFD said crews spent an hour clearing smoke and seeing if the fire spread to any other walls or the attic space.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but LFD said early indications suggest a plugged-in vaping device was recharging in a bedroom outlet when the fire broke out. No injuries were reported in the fire. LFD said the woman’s working smoke detector likely saved her life and wants to remind the public to check detectors regularly. LFD also reminds the community to call 911 early during a fire and not go back into any structure that is burning since you could risk becoming trapped or overcome by the heat and smoke.
