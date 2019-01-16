Vaping leads to locked bathrooms for students at Kelso High School

KELSO, WA (KPTV) - Concerns about vaping led Kelso High School to lock up some bathrooms during the school day, but students say keeping them out of those restrooms created all new problems.
Administrators said vaping and vandalism pushed them to close down several campus bathrooms for 12 days.
Some students told FOX 12 those closures created long lines between classes at the open bathrooms.
“I think it’s ridiculous we have to wait so long,” said student Kyleigh Phelps.
Senior Ashley Bradfield said she received a tardy slip for not being able to make it to class on time due to the bathroom lines.
Administrators reported that no more than half of the school’s bathrooms were locked at a time, leaving at least six restrooms open for just over 1,400 students.
However, students said they only have five minutes between classes and stopping for one of those busy restrooms was getting them in trouble.
“They contacted my parents and told them I would leave for long periods of time, when in all reality I was just waiting for a bathroom,” said senior Kaleb Snow.
After FOX 12 reached out to Kelso High School on Wednesday, students said all the bathrooms were unlocked. A school spokeswoman said the decision was made to open all the restrooms again because they now have more bathroom monitors available.
