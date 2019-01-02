Vaping among teens in the United States continues to rise at an alarming rate. That’s according to a new study by the University of Michigan that found one in five high school seniors said they vaped within the past months.
It’s also spreading like wildfire in Oregon. Specifically, the trend Juuling as kids call it. If you haven’t seen the sleek, small vape pen, chances are your kids have.
“In cars before or after school, you can see kids using them,” said West View High School Senior, Anda Gherghe.
“You would go into the bathroom stalls and there would just be girls in the stalls, all basically taking hits of their Juuls,” said Meghana Naraharf, West View High School Senior.
“Even in classrooms, like when the teacher turns around, people just swipe it out of their bags and take a hit,” said West View High School Senior, Ratna Bhupalam.
Juul or Juuling as high school kids call it, is actually named after a vaping brand. It’s basically an e-cigarette. It looks like a thumb drive though and can charge in a computer’s USB port.
“It’s one of those things that can be used discreetly,” said Beaverton School Resource Officer, Sergeant Kevin McDonald.
Sgt. McDonald said he comes across Juul more often than not.
“I would say it’s almost daily with all the schools that we service,” he said.
If you ask teenagers in Beaverton schools, they said it truly is everywhere.
“It became almost like an epidemic in our school and I saw some of my really close friends and people I thought would never get involved in this type of product, and a lot of them got really addicted to it,” said Naraharf.
A group of students, known as Rebels for a Cause, brings teens from Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington County together to educate other kids about the dangers of smoking. Most recently, students in the group said their efforts have turned to Juuling.
“It’s really prevalent,” said Gherghe. “Last year there was an incident that kind of went all around the school, a student at a football game had Juul and could be seen holding the Juul at the football game and it went in the yearbook, kind of undetected by administration.”
The Rebels said from what they’ve seen, kids are able to do it so often at school or school events, because it’s hard to catch them in the act. For one, it doesn’t look like a vape pen. It also doesn’t make a big vape cloud and only has a faint fruity smell.
“I think it happened really fast, so administration kind of has a lack of education and background on what it is and weren’t able to put a stop to it when it started happening,” said Gherghe.
Gwyn Ashcom with Washington County Public Help said the product first launched in 2015.
“Juul definitely marketed to our kids,” said Ashcom, Tobacco Prevention Coordinator for Washington County Public Health. “All of their advertising, everything they’ve done, has got a youth perspective.”
“They use the term get vaporized, bright colors, and use a lot of young people in their advertising,” she continued.
She said Juul has the strongest nicotine concentrate of any similar product on the market. She added that 200 puffs of it is equal to a pack of cigarettes.
“So Juul has a high potential to be addictive,” Aschom said.
She guesses that’s a reason why kids are now taking it to the place they learn.
“So that’s telling us they’ve got to use in short time intervals, which means an addiction has already taken hold and that’s why they need to use it throughout the day,” she said.
While Washington County Public Health doesn’t collect data on Juul itself, it does collect data on vaping in general. It found 29% of high school students have used a product like it in the past. 16% have used it in the last 30 days and only 40% of students think it’s harmful.
“Nicotine has a way of priming the brain, changing the brain,” said Ashcom. “So what we’re seeing is as our brains are developing, it can affect their learning ability, memory, focus, Potentially affect mental health issues, behavioral issues and primes that brain for future addiction.”
On Juul’s website, the CEO of the company said this:
“JUUL Labs is committed to improving the lives of the world’s one billion adult smokers, with the ultimate goal of eliminating cigarettes. While we have been working to solve that problem, another unintended and serious problem has developed – underage use of e-cigarettes, including JUUL.”
To combat that, the company said its limiting its social media use, shutting down its Facebook and Instagram accounts. The company also is stopping the sale of flavor pods, including Mango and Cream at stores. It will continue to sell all of its products on its website, which the company says has age-verification technology.
