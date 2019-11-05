PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority confirmed three new cases of vaping-related illnesses this week, bringing the total number of cases in the state up to 17, including two deaths.
According to health officials, the cases in Oregon involve kids under 18 years old, though it’s not clear how many. The people were hospitalized after vaping cannabis or nicotine, or a combination of both, according to OHA.
Health officials after the deaths earlier this year urged Oregonians to stop vaping immediately.
“People should stop vaping immediately,” Dean Sidelinger, state health officer, said. “If you vape, whether it’s cannabis, nicotine or other products, please quit. These are addictive substances, and we encourage people to take advantage of free resources to help them quit.”
Gov. Kate Brown in October issued a temporary ban on the sale of flavored vaping products, but it was partially blocked just days after it went into effect.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.