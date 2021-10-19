TUALATIN, Ore. (KPTV) - The deadline came and went for state employees, healthcare workers and educators in Oregon and Washington to get vaccinated against COVID-19, get an approved exemption, or lose their jobs.

As we’ve been checking in with agencies, hospitals and school districts in our area, the vast majority of people complied with the mandates, in most cases more than 90 percent.

1,887 Washington state workers fired, leave jobs due to vaccine mandate OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — More than 1,800 Washington state workers have been fired, resigned or retired due to the state's COVID-19 vaccination ma…

Tuesday, Governor Kate Brown thanked Oregonians for getting vaccinated.

"From health care workers to K though 12 educators, first responders and state employees, thousands more Oregonians have been vaccinated to protect against COVID-19 over the last several weeks," Gov. Brown said. "You have helped to protect some of our most critical workplaces from the disruptions caused by COVID-19."

Still, there are thousands of people who are now out of work because of this.

Jennifer Brooks, now a former ICU Nurse for Legacy Meridian Park in Tualatin, is one of them.

She said after weighing the risks and benefits of the vaccine, she decided she wasn’t going to get it and didn’t apply for an exemption.

So on Monday, she lost her job.

"I live a healthy lifestyle, I’m young, I have no comorbidities and given that the injections, all of them were very new, very quickly produced and mass vaccinated in the public, I didn’t feel it was the wisest decision for myself," she said.

Federal regulators have said that extensive testing has shown the three vaccines are safe and effective.

We asked Brooks, especially as a healthcare worker, why not make this personal sacrifice for the greater good.

"My healthcare career started in the Army, I was a combat medic so that’s not a foreign concept to me; however there is a difference to being willing to sacrifice personally for something you believe in versus selling yourself, selling your integrity and autonomy in order to meet a demand," she said.

Just a couple miles away from the hospital where she once worked, a small group gathered to show support for people in her situation and stand up against the vaccine mandate.

Firefighter Scott Steiner is vaccinated but said everyone should be able to make that choice for themselves.

Concerns with fire department coverage emerge in wake of vaccine deadline PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Firefighters Association is raising concerns over 14 unvaccinated Portland Airport Fire and Rescue firefi…

"That was my choice. I'm really glad I made that choice, I support the choice, but people that are being forced to do this and having their choice taken away, that’s what I’m fighting for, that’s why I’m here," he said.

Brooks said it’s a financial hardship, and healthcare has been her entire career, but that it’s worth it even though she’s not sure what she’ll do next.

"It's a sacrifice I'm willing to make to stand up for myself and to stand up for all the other nurses, doctors, firefighters, police officers, teachers who do not choose to do this and they shouldn’t be forced to," she said.

Many of the people at the rally Tuesday evening are part of the groups Free Oregon and Mandate Free Oregon, who've been outspoken on this issue.

They filed a motion against Oregon's vaccine mandate last month but that was denied last week.