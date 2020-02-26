Vegan nachos? Portland’s Providence Park debuts new food options

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Providence Park will offer new food options this year, including vegan nachos, a peanut butter pickle bacon burger, and a mac-and-cheese hot dog, to name a few.
The offerings are in contrast to typical stadium fare like popcorn, nachos, and soft pretzels–and that’s on purpose, according to Garret Boisture, the new executive chef of Parks Provisions.
“The days of that being enough are long gone,” Boisture said.
Boisture is the driving force behind what is made and served at concession stands during Timbers and Thorns soccer matches. He says he knows that in Portland, the basics just won’t cut it, and he’s got the data to back it up.
“If I go out to eat somewhere and have something and figure out how can this work out as a concession item,” Boisture said. “Our vegan nacho, I am really excited about … it’s a hidey-ho cheese and a tofurkey chorizo crumble. So, it's both vegan and a great option for folks who are avoiding gluten as well.”
Boisture is using analytics to inform his choices. He says the data shows that Portlanders want more.
“We keep data on everything,” Boisture said. “Everything that gets sold or bought into this place, there's a record of it.”
Other items available this year include pacific shrimp rolls and Impossible meatloaf cupcakes, among others, according to Boisture. He says the stadium plans to change options regularly.
“Obviously, this is a big beer crowd, so we're always looking at ways to improve our beer,” Boisture said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
