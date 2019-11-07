GRANTS PASS, OR (KPTV) – A three-vehicle crash involving a pickup and a semi-truck damaged a traffic signal controller in Grants Pass Thursday, causing traffic delays, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The collision occurred at the intersection of Highway 199 and OR-99 in Grants Pass and caused all signals to go dark. Southbound traffic on Highway 199 and the southbound slow lane on OR-99 were temporarily blocked while law enforcement was on scene.
It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the collision.
ODOT and the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety were on scene Thursday evening and advised drivers in the area to expect delays.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.