LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – One man is facing charges after deputies say he drove his vehicle into a home early Thursday morning in the 5000 block of Northeast East Devils Lake Road near Otis.
No one was injured in the crash, including the driver of the vehicle and the people inside the home.
Deputies were able to figure out the driver of the vehicle was, 30-year-old Andrew D. Ainslie, who reportedly ran away from the crash on foot. Lincoln City Police officers were able to find Ainslie and take him into custody a short time later.
The deputy in charge of the investigation also determined that Ainslie was under the influence of a controlled substance while driving the vehicle.
He is now facing multiple charges including reckless driving and DUII.
