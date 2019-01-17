PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for a driver who crashed into a Les Schwab in southeast Portland Wednesday night.
The crash happened just before 12 a.m. at the Les Schwab located at 2500 Southeast Tacoma Street.
Police said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene and has not been located.
No word on if anyone was injured.
The vehicle has not been removed from the business because the building may have sustained structural damage, according to police.
Building inspectors will respond to the scene and determine how to remove the vehicle.
Anyone with information about the crash should call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
