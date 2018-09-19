PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A car crashed through the brick wall of a building in the Goose Hollow area Wednesday morning.
Portland Fire & Rescue said the crash happened at 1853 Southwest Jefferson at around 10:17 a.m.
FOX 12 learned a woman in her 60s to 70s was going to pick up a flower order at Goose Hollow Flowers when she pulled into a lot across the street due to no street parking.
PF&R said as the woman was parking her car, she must have mistaken the accelerator for the break pedal.
The car crashed into Esquire Motors Import Car Repair and fell through to a lower floor.
PF&R is on the scene of an accident in Goose Hollow in which a car rolled through a brick wall. Always set your parking brake when parked on a hill. pic.twitter.com/fVeCvcF3dX— Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) September 19, 2018
Witnesses were able to pull the woman out of the car. She had some minor injuries, and police said she was taken to a local hospital.
The car kept running which sent carbon monoxide into the building. The building was evacuated and no one else was injured.
Folks at this Goose Hollow shop were startled when a car drove through the exterior brick wall, fell several feet and landed upside down.They had to exit the bldg. after carbon monoxide began to fill the room. Thankfully, there were no severe injuries & the driver is ok. pic.twitter.com/EXmcVRI7HB— Marja Martinez (@MarjaKPTV) September 19, 2018
PF&R said an engineer will respond to the scene and determine if there is structural damage before they remove the car and repair the wall.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.