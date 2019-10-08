PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating after responding to reports of gunfire in northeast Portland Tuesday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 5900 block of Northeast Wygant Street around 12:10 p.m. and believe the gunfire was exchanged between people in two moving vehicles. No injuries were reported and law enforcement does not believe there is a threat to the community.
Police have not released a suspect description and have secured a crime scene between the 5600 and 5900 blocks south of Alberta Street. The Gun Violence Team is investigating.
Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call the bureau’s non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.