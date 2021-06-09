PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A section of Interstate 5 northbound in southwest Portland is closed Wednesday morning as first responders clear the scene of a crash that trapped a car under a semi-truck.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to a reported crash just before 4:30 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the interstate at Southwest Terwilliger Boulevard. A semi-truck crashed onto its side, coming to a rest on top of another vehicle. The occupants of the vehicle became trapped under the trailer, but fortunately no one was killed. In footage from an ODOT camera, FOX 12 saw two people were extricated from the pinned vehicle.
I-5 NB is CLOSED at Terwilliger due to a crash. Use Barbur Blvd as an alternate route. Details live on Good Day Oregon. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/CjA9kqi2tT— Tony Martinez (@TonyMartinezGDO) June 9, 2021
Police said the extent of injuries is not currently known. PPB did not report a condition for the semi driver. All northbound lanes are currently closed and the crash scene is expected to be blocked for several hours as police investigate and crews clear the vehicles.
(1) comment
And THIS is the prime example of why tearing up SW Barbur and turning it into another Interstate Ave debacle, cannot happen. Can you imagine Barbur with only one lane going each way, with I-5 being completely closed down? But libs never think about stuff like that. They're too busy trying to "save the planet." Bunch of morons.
