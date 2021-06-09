PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A section of Interstate 5 northbound in southwest Portland was closed most of Wednesday morning as first responders cleared the scene of a crash that trapped a car under a semi-truck.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to a reported crash just before 4:30 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the interstate at Southwest Terwilliger Boulevard. A semi-truck crashed onto its side, coming to a rest on top of another vehicle. The occupants of the vehicle became trapped under the trailer, but fortunately no one was killed. In footage from an ODOT camera, FOX 12 saw two people were extricated from the pinned vehicle.
I-5 NB is CLOSED at Terwilliger due to a crash. Use Barbur Blvd as an alternate route. Details live on Good Day Oregon. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/CjA9kqi2tT— Tony Martinez (@TonyMartinezGDO) June 9, 2021
Police said the extent of injuries is not currently known. PPB did not report a condition for the semi driver. All northbound lanes were closed while police investigated and crews moved the crash vehicles. At 12:21 p.m., the Oregon Department of Transportation reported all lanes had reopened. According to ODOT, righting and removing the semi-truck took a while due to the damage caused in the crash.
(4) comments
Hey "Worst"....you forgot to mention that the 'new' Barbur Blvd must, per force of liberal ideology be named after some illegal alien OR BLM 'hero'(ahem!).... Next all statues of famous American must be removed from sight.... all American hero name side streets will carry the designation BLM!, BLM2, BLM# etc, etc. next teargas cleaning H@O stops next to the electric plug ins !!!!
No kidding. I'm surprised we don't already have George Floyd Park or Plaza, and Breonna Taylor Ave. Good call. But my point about SW Barbur remains. The libs wanna jam light rail from down town to Bridgeport right down the middle of Barbur, and then along I-5 south. Can you imagine that? I'm glad I'll be outta here long before that happens.
Well the good thing is that Portland voters actually turned down the transportation bill that was needed to get that started but of course the people in charge will not stop until they get their train. Same thing with the Interstate Bridge and a possible MAX extension their the government will not stop until they get what they want even if everyone is against it.
And THIS is the prime example of why tearing up SW Barbur and turning it into another Interstate Ave debacle, cannot happen. Can you imagine Barbur with only one lane going each way, with I-5 being completely closed down? But libs never think about stuff like that. They're too busy trying to "save the planet." Bunch of morons.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.