PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The suspect from an officer-involved shooting and pursuit that occurred in northeast Portland early Saturday morning has been booked into the Multnomah County Jail, according to police.

Police said Darrin R. Carr, 37, of Wood Village, was booked on two counts of second-degree attempted assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, attempting to elude by vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

On Saturday, just after 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle that was being followed by the owner near Northeast 158th Avenue and Northeast Mason Street. A few minutes later, officers found what they believed was the stolen vehicle, a white 2006 Ford F-350, stopped at Northeast 33rd Drive and Northeast Sunderland Avenue. Police said officers later learned it wasn't the same vehicle reported stolen, but the Ford was also a stolen vehicle.

According to police, officers got out of their patrol vehicle to investigate and that's when Carr drove in the direction of the officers. One of the officers, identified eight year veteran Colby Marrs, fired his weapon.

Officers chased Carr southbound on Interstate 205 and then east on Interstate 84. Spike strips were put down, flattening one of the truck's tires. Police said Carr eventually crashed in the 2500 block of Northeast 238th Drive at about 1 a.m.

Carr was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He was released from the hospital on Wednesday and booked into jail.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available at this time.