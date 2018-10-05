JACKSON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person was killed and two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened on Highway 140 near milepost 14.5 at around 5 p.m.
Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed that a Dodge Neon driven by Richard Cota, 37, of Bonanza, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane, passing vehicles at a high rate of speed in a no passing zone.
A Ford F-350 pickup driven by Frederick French, 52, of Klamath Falls, was traveling in the westbound lane. Both Richard Cota and French veered onto the westbound gravel shoulder and crashed head-on.
OSP said Richard Cota was pronounced dead at the scene.
The passenger in the Dodge, Amanda Cota, 33, of Bonanza, was taken to Providence Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. French was injured in the crash and taken by air ambulance to Rogue Regional Medical Center.
Highway 140 was closed for about one and a half hours during the crash investigation.
