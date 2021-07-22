POLK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Three small spots fire reported along Highway 22 on Wednesday were caused by a vehicle with mechanical failure, according to the Sheridan, SW Polk and West Valley Fire Districts.
At about 9 p.m., firefighters responded to the first fire in the area of Butler Hill Road and Highway 22. Officials said the fire was reported to be a small fire and was quickly extinguished by bystanders. Additional fires were then reported along the highway at Kings Valley Highway and the Rickreall interchange.
Officials said the Polk County Sheriff's Office determined the fires were started by a vehicle with mechanical failure and were able to stop it from igniting anymore fires. In total, three fires were started and all quickly extinguished.
