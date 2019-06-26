TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – Tigard police say multiple shots were fired outside Washington Square Mall on Wednesday night.
The shots were fired just after 8:30 p.m. after a fight between two groups, according to police.
Police said it started as a verbal altercation in the mall, then continued and escalated as the groups exited to the parking lot.
All suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. A description has not been released.
According to police, three vehicles in the parking lot were struck by gunfire.
No reports of injuries were reported.
Police said no witnesses remained at the scene. Officers are trying to piece together what exactly happened, and they’re asking anyone who saw anything or who has any information to call the Tigard police tip line at 503-718-COPS.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
