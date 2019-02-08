CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Hydrant supply lines were damaged by vehicles while crews were attempting to battle a shop fire in Battle Ground Thursday night, according to Clark County Fire District #3.
Crews responded to the fire, located in the area of 23100 Northeast 182nd Avenue, at around 7:10 p.m.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found a 30-foot-by-40-foot shop fully involved.
Fire officials said two hydrants to supply hose lines and a high-volume deck gun were used to extinguish most of the fire. An excavator was used during the mop-up.
According to officials, several vehicles ran over hydrant supply lines and damaged them. Officials said that created a safety hazard for firefighters losing water pressure and a traffic hazard due to ice on the roadway.
Almost $1,500 in fire hose was lost.
Officials would like to remind drivers to use caution, turn around and find another route.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.