PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A festival of futuristic filmmaking is underway at the Portland Art Museum.
The Venice VR Expanded 2020 film festival is part of a film fest in Venice and Portland is the only city in the U.S. holding in-person screenings.
Visitors put on goggles and select from VR storytelling experiences from creators all over the world.
A couple examples there's an animated fairy tale featuring the voice of Daisey Ridley from the new Star Wars movies. There's also one called Gnomes and Goblins from Hollywood director Jon Favreau.
"Everybody gets to choose from experiences on their headsets. Some are very interactive, you have motion controllers, walk around play with things, some are a little more passive, but the movie is wrapped all the way around you," Joshua Alan Young, CEO Reflective Brands said.
The event is presented in three different types VR headsets and tickets can be reserved here.
The Venice VR Expanded 2020 runs through Sept. 12.
