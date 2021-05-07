Venues in Portland getting ready to welcome back patrons in coming months

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Most venues across the state have been closed since the pandemic began. Industries like theatres and conventions have all been put on hold, but that could all be changing soon.
Many of these venues and groups are working to get things back up and running by late summer and early fall. Broadway Portland has announced its planned schedule and has been selling subscriptions since mid-winter.
The organization is working with its partners at Keller Auditorium on a plan to re-open while following local, state and federal health guidelines. It still needs final guidance from the state. As for the Convention Center they are looking toward July.
What will be different is all the safety steps for COVID-19 put in place, for now, organizers are excited to re-open.
“Our staff are trained, we are ready as soon as the Governor gives us the green light to be able to host events so that we can be a place for people to gather, we are ready,” said Cindy Wallace with the Oregon Convention Center.
During the pandemic the Convention Center has hosted different activities like COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. It was also used as a wildfire evacuation center and housed some of Portland’s homeless. Convention Center officials say those events have helped staff to perfect their COVID-19 mitigation plans like social distancing and signage.
