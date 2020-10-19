SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Ballots have been sent out to registered voters all over Oregon and now county clerks across the state are beginning the verification process of ballots to ensure a fair election.
After a ballot is dropped into a dropbox, it is returned to the county clerk’s office. The ballots are then sorted into trays. You can tell which ballots belong to each county because they are color-coated on the top. For instance, Marion County is coffee-colored.
After the ballots are placed in the trays, they are run through a machine that verifies signatures. Bill Burgess, the Marion County clerk, explained that the machine accepted about 60% of signatures and the other 40% are given to election clerks to make sure the signatures are genuine.
“First initial check where they have to go pretty fast and if they say no then it goes to somebody else who does a more in depth where they look at all the signatures we may have on file for that person,” Burgess said.
Patti Butler and the other election clerks have all been trained by a forensic scientist to check signatures. She showed FOX 12 how she compares the signatures.
“Here on top is what is captured from the voters registration card or from their DMV and the bottom one here is what is on the actual ballot,” Butler said.
She also showed us how much deviation they will accept from what’s on file.
“I’m comparing to see what similarities I can see on it,” she said. “He’s got a lot of similarities on it and then a big cross across here so I’m gonna accept that one cuz he’s changed a little bit but it’s still him.”
In 2016, Marion County rejected 1,573 ballots because of signature issues.
“So I just go through and compare the top one which is the original and the bottom,” she said. “So if I don’t agree with one then I’m gonna click under review and that will go to another checker and she’ll be able to access all the signatures that we have on file for the person they may’ve registered four or five times.” If your signature is rejected, you’ll get a letter in the mail notifying you that there is an issue. You have up until 14 days after the election to fix it. You can do so by mail or come to your county clerk’s office in person.
“What we see a lot of times is that somebody will use cursive on their signature and their reference but then on their ballot they print it and obviously we can’t make those match,” Burgess said.
And if you’re still not sure Burgess said you can provide more than one signature.
“You can sign it more than once if you want to, you can sign it your fast Starbucks signature and you can sign it your real careful mortgage loan signature,” he said.
All of these procedures are in place to make sure signatures are legitimate and that votes are counted accurately. Burgess also pointed out the likelihood of voter fraud is extremely low.
“The chances of coming across real voter fraud, you’re more likely to be struck by lightning,” he said. “And I’m not saying it doesn’t happen because we do always have a few cases and that have to be sent to the secretary of state’s office and then to the attorney general’s office.”
Burgess said if you plan on mailing in your ballot through USPS, to do so no later than Oct. 27. Any later, he said you need to put it in an official ballot drop box to ensure that it is in on time. All ballots in the state of Oregon must be received by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.