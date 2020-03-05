WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 35-year-old driver died after crashing into a utility pole on Thursday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
The crash occurred at approximately 6:20 a.m. on Highway 47 in the Buxton area and blocked both lanes of traffic for several hours near milepost 75 just north of Highway 26.
The driver, identified by deputies as Andrew Schappert, of Vernonia, was driving south on Highway 47 when he left the road on a right curve and crashed into the utility pole, sending live power lines across the road.
The sheriff's office initially said first responders were not able to get to the vehicle because of the power lines and had to wait for PGE crews.
Schappert was pronounced dead at the scene. The highway was closed for approximately five hours while law enforcement was on scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.