SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A furry face is bringing some joy to the incident command post for the Beachie Creek Fire, where fire response officials are working hard.
Probie, a 13-month old Golden retriever, is a comfort dog who volunteers for Sublimity Fire.
Amber Cross, who works for the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office, is Probie’s owner.
The pair have been lifting spirits wherever they go – from local fire departments to evacuation shelters – since the Oregon wildfires started burning last week.
Meet Probie ⬇️🐶 The 13-month-old golden retriever is a comfort dog raising spirits at the #BeachieCreekFire Incident Command Post in Salem. We’re sharing how he’s making a difference on @fox12oregon this morning. He definitely made me smile! pic.twitter.com/TKn5mhjP4D— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) September 17, 2020
“It has been very, very busy. We were up first thing in the morning, saying good morning to the crews, brightening up their day, seeing how they're doing. It’s been impactful,” Cross told FOX 12.
Cross said their next stop Thursday was a 911 dispatch center.
MORE: FOX 12's Continuing Coverage of Wildfires
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.