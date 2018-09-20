CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A robbery in Canby ended with bear spray, a single gunshot and a good friend, who said he’d put himself in harm’s way again to help those he loves.
“Because they are dear friends of mine and it’s the right thing to do,” Jonathan Turner said in an interview with FOX 12 Thursday.
Turner, an army veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, said it all started when he got an unexpected phone call Tuesday night from a friend.
The friend said she had received an alert from her security system to her phone, but wasn’t at her home off South Good Lane.
“She told me someone was creeping around her property that shouldn’t be there, and I should go check it out,” Turner said. “So I was out the door before I even hung up.”
Just a few minutes later, Turner confirmed her suspicions.
“I went around to the back and saw that the doorframe is all busted in, so I knew it was a break-in,” Turner said. “I immediately went for the .44 mag on top of the fridge.”
That’s when Turner said he saw the suspect.
“He came out of the hallway, and I said, ‘Who are you?’ He says, ‘I’m Todd’ – ‘Todd who?’ – ‘Todd Figgs’ – and as he said Figgs, he bear-maced me in my chest and up to my face.”
The suspect then fled the home, and Turner followed, firing a warning shot, as the man hopped into a get-away SUV that can be seen pulling up on security footage.
Turner said his friends’ dogs, including one locked in a kennel, were also sprayed with the bear mace.
“They’re low-life people,” Turner said of the suspects. “They care about nothing but themselves.”
Clackamas County deputies said the suspect got away with a gun, jewelry and medication.
Turner believes the man would have stolen much more, had he not confronted him.
“They were using containers and boxes to put stuff in and haul out,” Turner said. “He’s not a beginner, definitely – with the mace, with the gloves, hat facing forward, sunglasses and using the boxes. He’s done this a few times, I’m sure of it.”
As for the painful pepper attack, Turner said his face swelled up and turned purple. His hands are still irritated from the mace, but Turner is more worried about his friends.
“They have to clean their house because of the bear mace, they got ransacked, their private things, everything you hold dear to you. They just discard it like it’s nothing,” Turner said. “To the family, they know I love them, and they know I’ll be here for them, that’s all I can do.”
The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6-foot-tall, weighing 200 to 215 pounds with "Scraggly" facial hair.
He was seen wearing a black ball cap with what looked like a silver sticker on the bill, red t-shirt, cargo shorts, white socks and black Adidas shoes.
The getaway car is described as an older red Ford Explorer with a tan trim and might have a light-colored sticker near the bottom center of the back window.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.