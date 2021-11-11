Veteran turns life around after living on streets for 14 years

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - On Veterans Day, Air Force veteran Brett Anderson reflects on how far he's come, after living on the streets for more than a decade.
Anderson says when he got out of the service it was a tough transition.
"I know it was true for me and a lot of other veterans when you get out you lose that sense of belonging or that sense of purpose," Anderson said. "And I personally struggled with it for a long time."
But Anderson says he replaced that sense of purpose with a focus on his family, until a divorce.
"Life fell apart at that time, became homeless unemployed for the first time in my life," Anderson said.
Anderson says he was houseless for 14 years.
But he says Veterans Affairs helped him turn his life around with several services.
"I basically say they saved my life, you know they really did," Anderson said. "They hooked me up with services like with HUD-VASH which is the housing program."
Anderson talked about this crucial program in helping him get back on his feet.
"It gets you off the streets," Anderson said. "Gives you a place where you can take a shower, you know be clean for a job interview."
Anderson says the VA also helped connect him with temporary employment to regain work skills.
Now he's giving back, working as a peer support specialist through the VA.
"That's doing the job that they did for me when I first came in," Anderson said. "It feels great, you know it's like I have that sense of purpose back that I had when I was in the military of helping you know doing something bigger than myself."
Anderson says it's important for veterans not only to have those housing support services when they get out of the service but helping them find value in the community is key in that transition.
For more information on the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development-VA Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) Program click here.